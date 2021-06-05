Obit Official's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Obit Official is a popular Free Fire content creator from Indonesia. He has over 847k subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, 47k of which came in the last 30 days.

He makes content related to other games on another YouTube channel called “Obit.”

This article looks at Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other information.

Also read: 5 best costume bundles available in Free Fire this month

Obit Official’s Free Fire ID and stats

Obit Official’s Free Fire ID is 10044368.

Lifetime stats

Obit Official’s lifetime stats

Obit Official has played 355 squad games and has secured 49 victories, making his win rate 13.80%. With 674 kills and 94 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot rate of 13.95%.

The YouTuber has won 103 of the 945 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.89%. He has 1920 frags and 281 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28 and a headshot rate of 14.64%.

Obit Official has also played 249 solo games and has won on 29 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.64%. With a K/D ratio of 3.20 and a headshot rate of 21.19%, he has 703 kills and 149 headshots in this mode.

Ranked stats

Obit Official’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Obit Official has played 2 solo games and has a single Booyah to his name, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. He has 12 kills and 3 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot rate of 25.00%.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked squad and duo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Obit Official’s YouTube channel

The first video on Obit Official’s Free Fire YouTube channel was posted in April 2020. He currently has 129 videos and 88.45 million combined views on the channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Obit Official boasts a subscriber count of 2.51 million on his other YouTube channel. Players can click here to check it out.

Obit Official’s social media handles

To visit Obit Official’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit Obit Official’s Facebook account, click here.

Also read: Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh