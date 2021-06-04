5 best costume bundles available in Free Fire this month

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetic items, including skins and costume bundles. Even though these items are purely available for aesthetic appeal, they are some of the most sought-after commodities in the game.

The in-game store has a large collection of costume bundles that can be bought using diamonds. The article lists five of the best ones this month.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. Character set choice is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person. There are several other bundles that players can get in the Free Fire store.)

Most attractive costume bundles in the Free Fire store right now

#1 Street Boy bundle

Street Boy bundle in Free Fire

Street Boy is one of the most attractive costume bundles in Free Fire. This legendary bundle consists of five items:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Players can purchase this bundle from the in-game store using 1499 diamonds.

#2 Duchess Swallowtail bundle

Duchess Swallowtail bundle in Free Fire

Duchess Swallowtail is a female costume bundle that Free Fire players can redeem using a Magic Cube.

The contents of this bundle are as follows:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

#3 Skater Girl bundle

Skater Girl bundle in Free Fire

Skater Girl is another attractive bundle that can be bought from the Free Fire store for 1499 diamonds.

The contents of this bundle are as follows:

Skater Girl (Head)

Skater Girl (Top)

Skater Girl (Bottom)

Skater Girl (Shoes)

#4 Beast-Arm Mutant bundle

Beast-Arm Mutant bundle in Free Fire

Players can redeem the Beast-Arm Mutant bundle using a Magic Cube. The bundle made its way into Free Fire in October last year via Diamond Royale. It was later added to the Magic Cube store in March this year.

This bundle consists of five items:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint)

#5 L.C. Commander bundle

L.C. Commander bundle in Free Fire

The L.C. Commander bundle can be redeemed in Free Fire using a Magic Cube. This male costume bundle has the following items:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh