Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Raistar is an Indian content creator who is popular in the Free Fire community. He has 32 videos on his YouTube channel and boasts 4.65 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is also a gaming content creator who makes videos related to Free Fire. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 24.7 million on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of Raistar and Ajjubhai in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15855 squad games and has secured 2676 victories, making his win rate 16.87%. He bagged 52332 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4478 matches and has 705 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.74%. He has 14355 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Raistar has also played 3526 solo games and has triumphed in 401 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 21 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 2 victories to his name, translating to a win rate 9.52%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11644 squad matches and has won on 2832 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.32%. He bagged 43849 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.98 in this mode.

The content creator has won 333 of the 1750 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 19.02%. He has 6915 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Ajjubhai has also played 925 solo matches and has 82 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.86%. With a K/D ratio of 2.80, he has 2363 frags in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 144 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 71 victories, making his win rate 49.30%. He has 873 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.96.

The YouTuber has also played 55 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.72%. With 314 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 8.49 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 14 ranked solo games this season and has won on 3 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.42%. He has 60 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.45.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than Raistar in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Raistar has the edge in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Raistar is yet to play a game. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Raistar.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh