Garena Free Fire download for PC: Emulators, system requirements, and more

Garena Free Fire can be played on PCs using emulators (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 3 min ago

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game is so popular that many fans even play it on their PCs using emulators.

There are many Android emulators available on the market. BlueStacks, Memu Play, and LD Player are some of the most used emulators in the gaming community.

Downloading emulators to play Free Fire on PCs

Links

Here are the download links for BlueStacks, Memu Play and LD Player:

BlueStacks: Click here.

MEmu Play: Click here.

LD Player: Click here.

System Requirements for various emulators

Here are the system requirements for the emulators mentioned above:

Minimum System Requirements of BlueStacks

  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
  • Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.
  • RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM. (Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)
  • HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

(Source: bluestacks.com)

Minimum System Requirements of MEmu Play

  • 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)
  • WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)
  • Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0
  • Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS
  • 2GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)
  • 5GB of hard disk free space

(Source: memuplay.com)

Minimum System Requirements of LD Player

  • Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64
  • Operating system: Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10
  • OpenGL: 2.0
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Hard disk space: 36GB
  • Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled

(Source: ldplayer.net)

How to download Free Fire on emulators

Players can follow these steps to download Free Fire on emulators:

Step 1: Players should first download any one of the emulators mentioned above and install it on their PC.

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, players must log in to their Google account.

Search for Free Fire on the Google Play Store
Step 3: Next, players should open the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire. They should then click on the “Install” button.

Tap on the Install button
After the installation ends, players can open the game and log in to their Free Fire account to play.

Published 3 min ago
Garena Free Fire
