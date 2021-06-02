How to get Free Fire emotes in June 2021

Like most other titles, Free Fire also includes a wide range of emotes. They are a pretty unique and exciting asset to have in the game.

Emotes are used for a variety of purposes, including communication on the battlefield. Additionally, they are also used by some to assert their dominance or troll their foes.

They are further categorized into different groups. Here is a guide on how players can get emotes in Garena Free Fire as of June 2021.

A guide on purchasing emotes in Free Fire

Emotes can be directly procured by users from the in-game store using diamonds. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how it can be done:

Step 1: Players need to open Free Fire and click on the “Store” option as shown in the picture below:

Click on “Store”

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the “Collection” tab and press the icon which looks like an emote.

Press the “Emote” icon

Step 3: A list of emotes that can be bought will appear. Players should select the desired one and click the “Purchase” button.

Users need to select the required one and tap on the “Purchase” button

A dialog box will appear on their screens asking them to confirm the purchase.

A dialog box will appear asking players to confirm the puchase

Also, the FFWC Throne and Pirate’s Flag emotes are up for grabs in the “Pro Gamer’s Wish” event, which is supposed to end today. Users can click here to read about how they can obtain them.

How to equip emotes in Free Fire

Click on the “Equip” button

Given below are the steps to equip emotes:

They can click on the “Collection” icon located on the left side of the lobby screen. In the “Emote” tab, users are required to select the respective emote that they want to equip Finally, they have to click on the “Equip” button.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

