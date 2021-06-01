Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai in the Free Fire community, is an Indian content creator. He frequently posts videos related to the game on his YouTube channel called Desi Gamers.

Amitbhai currently has 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, out of which 270k came in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details as of June 2021.

Also read: Happy Prince's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, rank, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8418 squad games and has triumphed in 2295 of them, making his win rate 27.26%. He has 21987 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4492 matches and has won on 762 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.96%. He racked up 1190 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3465 solo games and has 286 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.25%. He has 7930 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop for Season 37 Elite Pass

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Amitbhai has played 124 squad matches and has secured 36 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 29.03%. With a K/D ratio of 4.55, he has 400 frags in this mode.

The content creator has 9 wins in the 90 ranked duo games that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 269 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Amitbhai has also played 47 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his win rate 8.51%. He killed 115 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been making videos on YouTube for over two and a half years, with the oldest video on his channel posted in October 2018. He has since uploaded 934 videos, garnering 1.337 billion combined views.

As stated earlier, Amitbhai has 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Amitbhai’s social media handles

To visit Amitbhai’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit Amitbhai’s Facebook account, click here.

To visit Amitbhai’s Twitter account, click here.

Also read: Free Fire Change Your Fate event: How to get up to 80% discount on characters, pets, emotes, gun skins, and more