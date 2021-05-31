Free Fire Change Your Fate event: How to get up to 80% discount on characters, pets, emotes, gun skins, and more

Events are often added to Free Fire by the developers. They provide users a chance to get their hands on an extensive range of items at lowered prices or sometimes even for free. The Change Your Fate event has now commenced in the game, which consists of a wide array of rewards for players.

Here's everything to know about the new event and how users can get up to an 80% discount on characters and other items.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop for Season 37 Elite Pass

Details about the new Change Your Fate event in Garena Free Fire

The new event in Garena Free Fire

The Change Your Fate event in Garena Free Fire began today, i.e., May 31st, and will last until June 6th. Players now have the perfect opportunity to grab items such as characters, pets, emotes, and more at heavily discounted prices.

Initially, users will be given a specific percentage of discount, which they can utilize to buy three items from the prize pool. They also have an option to alter the prize pool as well as the discount.

Players can then choose the desired options and make a purchase to obtain the respective rewards.

The rules of the event provide users with more insights. Here’s what they state:

Rules

Obtain items at massive discounts at the Change Your Fate event shop!

Each player will obtain a discount voucher, which they can use to purchase three items each time.

Players can change their fates by refreshing either the discount or the prize pool until they are satisfied before making a purchase.

After making a purchase, players will obtain a new discount voucher for them to make further purchases.

How to access the event in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Change Your Fate event in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: After opening the game, players should tap on the “Calendar” icon.

Step 2: They must navigate through the “News” tab and click on the “Change Your Fate” option.

Click on the "GO TO" button

Step 3: Lastly, they should tap the “GO TO” button to get into the new event.

Also read: PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021