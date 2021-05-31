PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Parwez Ahmed, popularly known as PK Parwez, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. Alongside PK Karan, he runs a successful YouTube channel called P.K. GAMERS, which currently has 3.17 million subscribers and 479 million views.

The channel has gained 70k subscribers and 15.94 million views in the last 30 days.

This article looks at PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: How to get the new FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played 7863 squad matches and has secured 1174 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.93%. He has 23694 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2287 games and has won on 234 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.23%. He has 6655 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.24 in this mode.

PK Parwez has also played 3374 solo games and has triumphed in 225 of them, making his win rate 6.66%. He has 8155 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats

PK Parwez has played 76 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 11 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.47%. He killed 335 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.15 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 292 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 29 of them, making his win rate 9.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.95, he has 1039 kills in these matches.

PK Parwez has played 37 ranked solo games and has secured 2 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 5.40%. He racked up 158 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.51 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

PK Parwez’s YouTube channel

As stated earlier, PK Parwez and PK Karan run the P.K. GAMERS YouTube channel together.

Their channel has a total of 544 videos at the time of writing. Readers can click here to check it out.

PK Parwez’s social media handles

To view PK Parwez’s Instagram account, click here.

Also read: How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Elite Pass Season 37