How to get the new FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide array of costumes, bundles, and other cosmetic items. There are various means to acquire them, such as events. Today is the peak day of the FFWS (Free Fire World Series) events in-game, and several themed items have been made available.

The FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle has been added to the Faded Wheel alongside several other exclusive rewards like the Space View Surfboard.

This article is a detailed guide on how users can get their hands on the newly added bundle in Garena Free Fire.

How to obtain the FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, FFWS Bayfront is a part of the Faded Wheel running from May 29th to June 4th. There are ten items present in it, and to begin with, players must remove two rewards that they do not require.

Once they have done so, they can start withdrawing the rewards using diamonds.

The rewards that users receive will be grayed out and won’t be repeated, increasing their eventual chances of getting the bundle. Subsequently, the prices of the spins will also rise.

Users are guaranteed to receive the bundle in eight spins or less.

The first spin is free

Also, the first spin is free, so users can go ahead and try their luck in the Faded Wheel.

Here’s is the complete prize pool:

FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle Pet Food Summon Airdrop Navy Backpack Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate FFCS Weapon Loot Crate Snow Parachute Magic Cube Fragment Diamond Royale Voucher Space View Surfboard

Here are the steps by which players can access the Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They can tap on the “Luck Royale” icon located on the lobby screen’s left side.

Users need to click on the Luck Royale icon

Step 2: Next, users must press the “FFWS Bayfront Ranger” Faded Wheel tab as shown in this picture:

Users must press the “FFWS Bayfront Ranger” Faded Wheel tab

Step 3: Lastly, they will have to click on the “Spin” button to draw a reward.

