Top 3 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire before OB28 update

Several items are added to Garena Free Fire from time to time by the developers, including cosmetics, character, and pet items. However, to obtain them, players are usually required to spend diamonds, one of the game’s currencies.

Diamonds are not free, and players must purchase them with real money. In general, most users are F2P, so this isn’t possible for everyone. As a result, they look for alternative methods of obtaining the in-game currency for free.

This article lists out three such methods.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference.

Three ways to free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a rewards-based program that provides players with Play Balance/Credits for completing short and simple surveys. However, the frequency and payout per survey vary for users.

Later, these credits can be utilized to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Readers can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the application.

2) Events

Clash Squad Heroes mode in Free Fire

Periodically, events are run on the “Booyah!” application, i.e., Garena’s dedicated app for gaming content. Users are required to post clips to participate and have a shot at receiving diamonds.

One such event which is currently going on is the “Clash Squad Heroes,” where users have to showcase their skills in the Clash Squad mode. It has a massive prize pool of a total of 8500 diamonds.

3) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms and giveaways

These two are the last methods on this list that players can use to have an opportunity to get the in-game currency at no cost. Several Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways and custom rooms.

Taking part in such activities can also turn out in favor of the users. With some luck, they can get diamonds for free via giveaways. On the other hand, custom rooms typically have them as one of the prizes for the winners.

Users must note that tools like unlimited Free Fire diamond generators are illegal. They will be banned for using them as such things are against the anti-hack of the game.

