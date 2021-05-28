AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India rank details

Sahil Rana, otherwise known as AS Gaming, is among the biggest Free Fire content creators worldwide. Presently, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 11.5 million and has 1.21 billion views.

He was the second Indian Free Fire YouTuber to hit 10 million subscribers on Google’s online video platform. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has appeared in 7680 squad games and has come out on top on 1167 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 15.19%. He has accumulated 19588 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The streamer has competed in 2197 duo matches in the duo mode and has a winning tally of 302, retaining a win rate of 13.74%. With 5921 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The content creator has featured in 2483 solo games and has 320 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 12.88%. In addition, he has notched 8896 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 18 squad games to his name in the current ranked season and has a single Booyah, converting to a win rate of 5.55%. In the process, he has 56 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.29.

The internet star has played nine duo matches and has seven frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.78.

The broadcaster has participated in 10 solo matches and has bettered foes in two of them for a win percentage of 20.00%. He has racked up 27 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

As per Social Blade, AS Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings range from $35k to $560.7k. On the other hand, his yearly income is mentioned to be between $420.5k and $6.7 million.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has been making Free Fire-related content on YouTube for over two years. Over that period, he has witnessed massive growth, and at the time of writing, he has 477 videos.

In terms of subscribers, AS Gaming’s channel is placed at the 104th position in India. Readers can click here to visit it.

