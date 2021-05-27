Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Sarfraj, also known as Helping Gamer, is one of India’s most popular Free Fire content creators.

Helping Gamer currently has a massive subscriber count of 6.31 million on his primary YouTube channel. He has garnered 420k subscribers and 31.16 million views in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details as of May 2021.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6799 squad games and has triumphed in 1128 of them, making his win rate 16.59%. He has 15321 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2880 matches and has won on 186 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.45%. With 5477 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has also played 2744 solo games and has secured 170 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.19%. He has 4704 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Helping Gamer has played 10 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a single Booyah to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He racked up 10 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.11 in this mode.

The content creator has played 8 ranked duo matches and 18 ranked solo games. He has 12 frags and 36 kills in these modes, respectively.

Helping Gamer is yet to secure a win in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Helping Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer’s estimated monthly income is between $7.8K and $124.6K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are said to be in the range of $93.5K and $1.5 million.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has been creating content on YouTube for over three years. He currently has 675 videos and 374 million views on his primary channel.

As mentioned before, Helping Gamer has 6.31 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Helping Gamer also has another YouTube channel called HELPING GAMER LIVE.

Helping Gamer’s social media handles

