Skylord's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in May 2021

Abhiyuday Mishra, popularly known as Skylord, is an Indian Free Fire content creator for Global Esports. He currently has 1.1 million subscribers and 62.94 million views combined on YouTube.

Skylord has amassed 60k subscribers and 9.59 million views in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information as of May 2021.

Skylord's Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord has played 12485 squad games and has triumphed in 6043 of them, making his win rate 48.40%. He racked up 41108 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.38 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 712 matches and has won on 176 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.71%. With 2182 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Skylord has also played 671 solo games and has secured 123 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.33%. He has 2268 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.14 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Skylord has played 1191 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 792 of them, maintaining a win rate of 66.49%. He has 4506 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.29.

The content creator has also played 23 ranked duo games and has 9 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 39.13%. With a K/D ratio of 5.14, he has 72 frags in this mode.

Skylord is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Skylord's YouTube channel

The first video on Skylord's YouTube channel was posted in September 2020. He has since uploaded 81 videos. As mentioned above, he has 1.1 million subscribers and 62.94 million views on the channel.

Skylord's social media handles

Here are the links to Skylord's social media profiles:

