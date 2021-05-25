New Lush Clubber bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a variety of cosmetic items, including weapon skins and costume bundles. Players can obtain them by spending diamonds, which are the premium in-game currency.

Sometimes, these cosmetic items can be acquired at a discounted price or even for free via events in the game.

A new event called Hacker’s Store was recently introduced in Free Fire. The event gives players the opportunity to get their hands on the highly coveted Lush Clubber bundle.

What is the Lush Clubber bundle in Free Fire?

Hacker’s Store event has started recently (Image via Free Fire)

The Lush Clubber bundle in Free Fire consists of the following items:

Lush Clubber (Head)

Lush Clubber (Mask)

Lush Clubber (Top)

Lush Clubber (Bottom)

Lush Clubber (Shoes)

As stated above, the bundle can be obtained from the Hacker’s Store event that is currently underway in Free Fire. It is one of the six Grand Prizes available in the prize pool.

The Lush Clubber bundle is one of the Grand Prizes in the Hacker’s Store event

To participate in the event, players must first select 1 Grand Prize and 1 Bonus Prize. They should then tap on the “Confirm” button and spin to have a shot at obtaining the prizes.

After an item is drawn, it will be removed from the prize pool. However, the spin cost will increase as the number of prizes is reduced.

Players are guaranteed to receive the Grand Prize in six tries or less. This is how players can obtain the Lush Clubber bundle from the event.

The rules of the Hacker’s Store event in Free Fire

How to access the Hacker’s Store event in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Hacker’s Store and acquire the Lush Clubber bundle:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, they should choose the respective items they want as the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize.

Players have to press the “Click to draw” button

Step 3: Players will then have to click on the “Click to draw” option.

