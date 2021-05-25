Sudip Sarkar vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Sudip Sarkar is an Indian content creator who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. He currently has 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube and 88k followers on Instagram.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as GT King, is another Free Fire YouTuber from India. He streams the battle royale game in Tamil and has 2.26 subscribers on his channel, “Gaming Tamizhan.”

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Bilash Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 32629 squad games and has triumphed in 10173 of them, translating to a win rate of 31.17%. He bagged 122900 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.47 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 221 of the 1467 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.06%. He has 4019 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1353 solo games and has won on 116 occasions, making his win rate 8.57%. He racked up 3351 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 288 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 92 victories, maintaining a win rate of 31.94%. With 1076 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked solo games and 9 ranked duo matches, killing 10 and 12 enemies, respectively. He is yet to secure victory in the two modes.

Also read: How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption website (May 2021)

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17689 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3519 of them, making his win rate 19.89%. He racked up 49583 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1742 duo games and has triumphed in 159 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.12%. With a K/D ratio of 2.02, he has 3197 frags in these matches.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 661 solo games and has 48 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 7.26%. He killed 1430 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.33 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

GT King has played 22 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 10 victories, translating to a win rate of 45.45%. He has 41 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3 ranked games but is yet to secure a win. He has 8 frags to his name in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Also read: B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Comparison

Sudip Sarkar has better stats than Gaming Tamizhan in all three lifetime modes (solo, duo, and squad).

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Sudip Sarkar has a finer K/D ratio, while Gaming Tamizhan has a superior win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire working redeem code for today (21st May): Guitar Basher, Surfboard, and more rewards