Bilash Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Bilash Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He plays the battle royale game on both PC and mobile devices.

Bilash Gaming currently has a subscriber count of 1.26 million on YouTube. He gained 40k subscribers and 5.85 million views in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played 18118 squad games and has won on 6504 occasions, making his win rate 35.89%. He has 88471 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.62.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3523 matches and has secured 1164 victories, translating to a win rate of 33.04%. With 13457 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.70 in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has played 1583 solo games and has triumphed in 173 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.92%. He has 3584 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming’s ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 248 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 56 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.58%. With a K/D ratio of 8.41, he has 1615 frags in this mode.

The content creator has also played 36 ranked duo games and has won on 15 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 41.66%. He has 225 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.71.

Bilash Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Bilash Gaming’s YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming has been posting videos on his YouTube channel since July 2019. He currently has 427 videos and 69 million combined views on the channel.

Bilash Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Bilash Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

