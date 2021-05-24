How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption website (May 2021)

Redeem codes come to the rescue of many players who cannot spend money in Garena Free Fire. Upon successful redemption, they provide users with a variety of exclusive items.

The developers generally release these codes on their social media handles and live streams upon hitting certain milestones. However, a lot of new users do not know the procedure for utilizing these codes to claim the rewards. This article provides them with a guide on how they can do so.

Also read: Free Fire working redeem code for today (21st May): Guitar Basher, Surfboard, and more rewards

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the game’s Rewards Redemption Site here.

Step 2: Once users reach the website, they must log in to their Free Fire account using the platform they have linked it to. The following are the options present:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

It is important to note that players with guest accounts will not be able to use the Free Fire redeem codes. They will have to bind them to any of the methods stated above.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Lastly, they need to enter the redeem code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Upon completing the redemption process, the rewards will be sent to players within 24 hours. After that, they will be able to collect them from the in-game mail section.

Rewards will be sent to them after a successful redemption

All the redeem codes last for a specific duration, and after their expiry, players will not be able to use them. Instead, they will encounter the following message:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

Also, the codes are only for a particular region/country. Therefore, players from other countries wouldn’t be able to use them, with the following error appearing on their screen:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021