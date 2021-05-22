Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Alpha FF, aka Alpha FREEFIRE, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

The content creator is known for the gameplay videos that he frequently posts on his YouTube channel. His channel currently has 5.05 million subscribers.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more as of May 2021.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF’s lifetime stats

Alpha FF has played 16274 squad games and has triumphed in 5237 of them, making his win rate 32.18%. He has 47514 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3063 matches and has secured 423 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.80%. With 7837 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

Alpha FF has also played 4194 solo games and has won on 328 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.82%. He has 9279 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Alpha FF has played 1027 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 767 of them, translating to a win rate of 74.68%. He racked up 5102 kills at a K/D ratio of 19.62 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a ranked solo or duo game this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel

The first video on Alpha FF's YouTube channel was released back in November 2019. He has since witnessed tremendous growth on the streaming platform and now has 5.05 million subscribers on his channel.

Alpha FF currently has 394 videos on his YouTube channel, with 574 million views combined. Readers can click here to visit the channel.

Alpha FF’s social media handles

Here are the links to Alpha FF’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

