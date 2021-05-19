Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. The Tamil YouTuber runs the popular channel, Gaming Tamizhan, which has over 2.23 million subscribers.

His channel has garnered 100k subscribers and 13.60 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17686 squad games and has triumphed in 3518 of them, maintaining a win rate of 19.89%. He has 49576 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator has won 159 of the 1740 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.13%. He bagged 3189 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.02 in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan has also played 661 solo games and has won on 48 occasions, making his win rate 7.26%. With 1430 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 18 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 9 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. He has 33 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.67 in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 1 ranked duo game but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel

Gaming Tamizhan started his YouTube journey over two years ago, with the first video on his channel posted in January 2019. He currently has 816 videos, with 222 million views.

Readers can click here to visit Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel.

Gaming Tamizhan’s social media handles

To visit Gaming Tamizhan’s Instagram account, click here.

