Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest Free Fire content creators with over 24.1 million subscribers and 3.64 billion views. He was among the top gaming live streams on YouTube in 2020.

Sudip Sarkar is another YouTuber from India who makes videos around Garena Free Fire. He has 1.21 million subscribers and over 60 million views at the moment.

This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11584 squad games and has 2797 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 24.14%. He has notched 43476 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the Duo Mode, he has played 1710 duo matches and has won 318 of them for a win rate of 18.59%. With 6701 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.81.

The streamer has 918 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 79, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.60%. He has accumulated 2315 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has appeared in 95 squad matches and has 40 victories, maintaining a win rate of 42.10%. He has 548 frags with a K/D ratio of 9.96.

Apart from this, he has played 22 duo games and has 5 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 22.72%. In the process, he has 124 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.29.

Total Gaming has played 7 solo matches and has 12 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 32538 squad games and has come out on top on 10147 occasions, adding up to a win percentage of 31.18%. He has racked up 12264 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.48.

Meanwhile, he has participated in 1459 Duo matches and has a winning tally of 221, retaining a win rate of 15.14%. With a K/D ratio of 3.24, he has 4006 frags.

The YouTuber has played 1349 solo games and has bettered his foes in 116, translating to a win ratio of 8.59%. He bagged 3336 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 191 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 66, equating to a win rate of 34.55%. In these games, he has 827 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.62.

The content creator has played 1 solo and 1 duo game as well.

Comparison

In the lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has the upper hand in the squad mode. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai is ahead on both fronts, K/D ratio and win rate in Solo and Duo modes.

In the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played only a few solo and duo matches, therefore, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Total Gaming is relatively better in Squad Mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

