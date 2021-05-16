Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

With the rise in popularity of Free Fire in India, content creation and streaming have emerged as two viable career opportunities for many players. On platforms like YouTube, the game has an enormous audience and loads of creators rose to fame.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the most famous Free Fire YouTuber from India. He’s the first gaming creator from the country to cross the 20 million subscriber milestone on his channel.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details, including monthly views and subscribers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11583 squad games and has come out on top on 2796 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 24.13%. He has 43470 kills to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The player has appeared in 1704 duo matches and has a winning tally of 318, which comes down to a win rate of 18.66%. With 6663 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Total Gaming has participated in 918 solo games and has triumphed in 79, converting to a win ratio of 8.60%. He has accumulated 2315 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 93 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 39, adding up to a win rate of 41.93%. In the process, he has 542 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.04.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has competed in 16 duo games and has five victories, maintaining a win percentage of 31.25%. He has notched 86 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.82.

The content creator has played seven solo matches and has cumulated 12 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His channel, views, and subscribers

Ajjubhai has been creating videos on YouTube for around two and a half years, and the oldest video dates back to December 2018. At the time of writing, Ajjubhai has 1322 videos, over 24.1 million subscribers, and 3.635 billion views combined.

Total Gaming has gained around 242.71 million views and 1.1 million subscribers in the previous 30 days as per social blade. Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Links to Ajjubhai's official social media handles are as follows:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

