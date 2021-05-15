Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is the man behind one of the most successful Indian Free Fire YouTube channels, Desi Gamers. He has 10.1 million subscribers and 1.28 billion views on his channel.

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known as Sooneeta, is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. She is a professional esports athlete for Team Lava and creates Free Fire content on her YouTube channel, which has 3.96 million subscribers.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8354 squad games and has triumphed in 2272 of them, making his win rate 27.19%. He has 21783 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4437 matches and has secured 756 wins, translating to a win rate of 17.03%. With 11738 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has played 3433 solo games and has emerged victorious in 285 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.30%. He has 7874 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 60 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 13 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 21.66%. He has 195 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.15 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 35 ranked duo games and has 3 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 98 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Amitbhai has played 19 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, making his win rate 15.78%. He has 67 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19 in this mode.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 20352 squad games and has won on 4686 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.02%. She has 48313 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.08.

The esports athlete has won 291 of the 1895 duo matches that she has played, making her win rate 15.35%. With a K/D ratio of 2.13, she has 3423 frags in this mode.

Sooneeta has also played 886 solo games and has emerged victorious in 63 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.11%. She has 1378 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 137 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 46 victories to her name, making her win rate 33.57%. She racked up 476 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.23 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo games and has secured a single Booyah, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. She has 15 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Sooneeta has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure victory. She has 3 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over Sooneeta in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as Sooneeta has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Sooneeta has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

