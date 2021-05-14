Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Skylord: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is among the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India. He runs the channel Desi Gamers, which has 10.1 million subscribers and 1.28 billion views presently.

Abhiyuday Mishra, who goes by the name of “Skylord,” also makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. He is a content creator for Global Esports and boasts a subscriber count of 1.08 million.

This article looks at their stats in Garena’s battle royale sensation and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has participated in 8354 squad games and has 2272 first-place, having a win percentage of 27.19%. He killed a total of 21783 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Apart from this, he has played 4436 duo matches and has 756 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.04%. In the process, he has notched 11738 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has played 3431 solo games and has bettered his foes in 284, making his win rate 8.27%. He has garnered 7864 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 60 squad games in the current ranked season and has 13 Booyahs, adding up to a win ratio of 21.66%. He has garnered 195 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 34 matches to his name and has 3 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.82%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16, he has 98 frags.

Desi Gamers has also played 17 solo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, converting to a win rate of 11.76%. He has collected 57 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord has featured in 11745 squad games and has come out on top on 5526 occasions, approximating a win percentage of 47.04%. He has accumulated 38186 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Moreover, the player has played 701 duo matches and has 172 wins, leading to a win rate of 24.53%. With 2144 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

The content creator has also played 671 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 123, retaining a win ratio of 18.33%. He has racked up 2268 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.14.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Skylord has competed in 447 squad matches and has a winning tally of 275, equating to a win rate of 61.52%. He bagged 1584 frags for a K/D ratio of 9.21.

Meanwhile, he has played 12 duo games and has 5 victories, translating to a win percentage of 41.66%. In these matches, he has 34 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire. In terms of lifetime stats, Skylord is ahead in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

In ranked stats, Skylord is yet to play a solo match and has only a few duo games to his name; therefore, their stats in these modes aren’t possible. Skylord has the upper hand in solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

