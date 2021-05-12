Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai) and Sujan Mistri (Gyan Sujan) are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. They run successful YouTube channels called Desi Gamers and Gyan Gaming, respectively.

Amitbhai boasts a subscriber count of 10.1 million on his channel, while Gyan Sujan has 9.64 million subscribers.

This article compares the stats of Amitbhai and Gyan Sujan in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8340 squad games and has won on 2267 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 27.18%. He racked up 21732 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4429 matches and has secured 755 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.04%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11722 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 3425 solo games and has 283 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 8.26%. He has killed 7846 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 46 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 8 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.39%. He has 144 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The content creator has also played 26 ranked duo games and has 2 wins to his name, making his win rate 7.69%. He racked up 81 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 11 ranked solo games and has secured a single Booyah, maintaining a win rate of 9.09%. He has 39 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17963 squad games and has triumphed in 6445 of them, making his win rate 35.87%. He has 62281 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.41 in this mode.

The content creator has won 495 of the 2131 duo matches that he has played and has secured 495 victories, maintaining a win rate of 23.22%. With 5805 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1384 solo games and has won on 159 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.48%. He collected 2330 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.90 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 22 squad matches in the current ranked season but is yet to secure a win. He has 61 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The YouTuber has not played a game in the ranked duo and solo modes yet.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Gyan Sujan has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a match in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has better stats than Gyan Sujan.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

