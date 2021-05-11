Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, runs a prominent Free Fire YouTube channel called Desi Gamers. He currently has 10 million subscribers on the channel.

OP Vincenzo is another well-known content creator who makes videos related to Free Fire. He has a subscriber count of 5.96 million on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of Amitbhai and OP Vincenzo in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8325 squad games and has triumphed in 2265 of them, making his win rate 27.20%. He has 21697 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 4419 matches and has won on 755 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.08%. With 11703 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3423 solo games and has secured 283 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.26%. He has 7845 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 31 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 6 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 19.35%. He racked up 109 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.36 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 17 ranked duo games and has 2 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.76%. He has 64 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Amitbhai has played 9 ranked solo matches and has secured a single victory, making his win rate 11.11%. He killed 38 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.75 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 20680 squad matches and has secured 3472 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.78%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27, he has 73446 frags in these matches.

The YouTuber has won 298 of the 1717 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.35%. He racked up 5024 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo has also played 1152 solo matches and has triumphed in 103 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.94%. He has 2867 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the Free Fire Ranked Season 21.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, OP Vincenzo has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Vincenzo has a greater K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats as OP Vincenzo hasn’t played any games yet.

