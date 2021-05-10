Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GT King (Gaming Tamizhan): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is among the top Indian Free Fire content creators. He recently crossed the milestone of 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Gaming Tamizhan is a well-known Tamil Free Fire YouTuber and is also known by his in-game alias, GT King. At the time of writing, he has 2.19 million subscribers.

This article compares the stats of both the YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8320 squad matches and has 2263 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.19%. He has notched 21680 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4413 games and has bettered his foes in 755, adding up to a win ratio of 17.10%. With 11676 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Desi Gamers has 3417 solo matches to his name as well and has 283 wins, making his win rate 8.28%. He has accumulated 7838 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 26 squad games in the current ranked season and has 4 wins, retaining a win ratio of 15.38%. In these matches, he has 92 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Meanwhile, he has won 2 of the 11 duo matches, having a win percentage of 18.18%. He has bagged 37 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The content creator has played 4 solo games and has a single victory, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. He has 31 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.33.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

GT King has featured in 17686 squad games and has come out on top on 3518 occasions, approximating a win percentage of 19.89%. He has killed a total of 49576 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Apart from this, he has played 1739 duo matches and has 159 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 9.14%. With a K/D ratio of 2.02, he has 3189 kills.

Gaming Tamizhan has also played 661 solo matches and has a win tally of 48, converting to a win rate of 7.26%. In the process, he has 1430 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 17 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 9, leading to a win ratio of 52.94%. He has notched 31 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Also read: How to get free legendary P90 Rebel Academy gun skin in Free Fire for a limited time

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo and squad, in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to play a ranked solo or duo match; hence, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio in squad mode, while GT King has a finer win rate.

Also read: Free Fire skin generator tools on the internet are fake and can lead to account bans