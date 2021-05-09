How to get free legendary P90 Rebel Academy gun skin in Free Fire for a limited time

Events are arguably the best way by which players can obtain free items in Free Fire. At present, several events on Ramadan are going on. Here’s the exact calendar:

Rev Up For Raya (May 6 - May 13)

Play It Forward (May 6 - May 16)

Token Collection (May 8 - May 16)

Token Exchange (May 13 - May 16)

Raya Extended Missions (May 14 - May 16)

In the Rev Up For Raya / Rev Up For EID event, users have an opportunity to get their hands on 7-day trials of multiple skins and characters, one of them being the P90 Rebel Academy.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain the gun skin for a limited time in Free Fire.

Free legendary P90 Rebel Academy skin in Free Fire

As mentioned in the calendar, the event will run between May 6 and 13. Between that period, players will have to log in every day in Free Fire to claim the trials of the characters and skins.

Here’s the exact information about the rewards:

Chrono (7d) - Log in 1 day

MP5- Demolitionist (7d) - Log in 2 days

K (7d) - Log in 3 days

P90- Rebel Academy (7d) - Log in 4 days

Skyler (7d) - Log in 5 days

M500- Party Animal (7d) - Log in 6 days

Xayne (7d) - Log in 7 days

Groza- Great Plunder (7d) - Log in 8 days

Therefore, for logging in for four days, users would claim the 7-trial of legendary P90 Rebel Academy.

Here are the steps by which the players can claim the items from the event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon present on the right side of the lobby.

Rev Up For Eid event in Garena Free Fire

Step 2: Next, click on the “EID 2021” section and press the “Rev Up For Eid” tab.

Step 3: Tap on the “Claim” button.

