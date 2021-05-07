Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajjubhai is a renowned Free Fire content creator and streamer from India. He runs a popular YouTube channel called Total Gaming, which has over 23.7 million subscribers and 3.57 billion views.

SK Sabir Boss is another prominent Indian YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire. He currently has over 3.93 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11487 squad games and has secured 2754 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.97%. He has 42900 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91. He also secured 15171 headshots at a rate of 35.36%.

The content creator has 312 Booyahs in 1687 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 18.49%. With 6550 kills and 2233 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76 and a headshot rate of 34.09%.

Ajjubhai has also played 911 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, making his win rate 8.67%. He has 2303 kills and 737 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot rate of 32.00%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 757 squad games in the current ranked season and has 128 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.90%. He has 2971 kills and 1323 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.72 and a headshot rate of 44.53%.

The YouTuber has won 5 of the 17 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 29.41%. He has 69 kills and 25 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.75 and a headshot rate of 36.23%.

Ajjubhai has also played 7 ranked solo games and has three frags to his name, all of which are headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 0.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 2963 squad matches and has won on 9341 occasions, making his win rate 31.52%. He secured 102918 kills and 16514 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.07 and a headshot rate of 16.05%.

The YouTuber has also played 3057 duo games and has 624 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.41%. He has 8342 kills and 1391 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot rate of 16.67%.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1646 solo matches and has triumphed in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. With 3349 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23. He also secured 860 headshots at a rate of 25.68%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1802 squad games in the current ranked season and has 448 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 24.86%. He has 5188 frags and 1206 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot rate of 23.25%.

The content creator has won 13 of the 51 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 25.49%. With 168 kills and 44 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot rate of 26.19%.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 3 ranked solo games and has 13 kills to his name. He has a K/D ratio of 4.33 and a headshot rate of 23.08% in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while Ajjubhai has a higher headshot percentage.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo games, Ajjubhai has a better headshot percentage and K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as they have not played enough matches.

However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the ranked duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

