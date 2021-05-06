Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Total Gaming, also known as Ajjubhai, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. He has 23.7 million subscribers and 3.56 billion views on his YouTube channel.

JIGS is another prominent name in the Free Fire community. He is the leader of the renowned “BOSS” guild. He currently has over 800k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11484 squad games and has 2752 victories to his name, making his win rate 23.96%. He has 42888 kills and 15165 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.91 and a headshot rate of 35.36%.

The content creator has also played 1678 duo matches and has 310 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.47%. With 6529 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77. He also has 2219 headshots at a rate of 33.99%.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo games and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. With 2300 kills and 734 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot rate of 31.91%.

Also read: What is Free Fire Max?: Can Indian gamers play this version yet?

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 754 squad matches and has 126 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.71%. He has 2959 kills and 1317 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.71 and a headshot rate of 44.51%.

The YouTuber has won 3 of the 8 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60. He also secured 11 headshots at a rate of 22.92%.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs M8N in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS’ lifetime stats

JIGS has played 120777 squad games and has 4508 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.32%. With a K/D ratio of 4.89 and a headshot rate of 16.87%, he has 37020 frags and 6244 headshots in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 180 duo matches and has 38 victories, making his win rate 21.11%. He has 447 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode. He also secured 67 headshots at a rate of 14.99%.

JIGS has played 84 solo games and has emerged victorious in 9 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. He has 106 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.41. He also secured 22 headshots at a rate of 20.75%.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in May 2021

Ranked stats

JIGS’ ranked stats

JIGS has played 394 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 91 occasions, making his win rate 23.09%. He has 989 kills and 191 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.26 and a headshot rate of 19.31%.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked solo and duo modes.

Also read: Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, JIGS has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as JIGS is yet to play a game in those modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage, while JIGS has a superior win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared