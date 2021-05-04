Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a popular Free Fire content creator. He recently reached the milestone of 10 million subscribers on his channel, Desi Gamers, becoming the third Indian Free Fire YouTuber to achieve this feat.

AS Gaming is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. Sahil Rana is the man behind the channel with over 10.8 million subscribers and 1.108 billion views combined.

This article compares their stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 8279 squad games and has come out on top on 2258 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.27%. He has accumulated 21556 kills with 3969 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58 and headshot rate of 18.41%.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 4377 matches and has bettered his foes in 750 for a win ratio of 17.13%. In the process, he has 11562 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.19 and has 2188 headshots for a percentage of 18.92%.

Desi Gamers has 3410 solo games to his name and has 281 first-place finishes, making his win rate 8.24%. He has registered 7758 frags, out of which there are 1838 headshots for a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 2.48 and 23.69%, respectively.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amit has featured in 346 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 73 victories, having a win ratio of 21.09%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61 and headshot percentage of 20.08%, he has 986 kills and 198 headshots.

The YouTuber has won 17 of the 191 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.90%. He has 580 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33. The content creator has 132 headshots in them for a rate of 22.76%.

The internet star has played 82 solo matches and has 13 wins, adding up to a win rate of 15.85%. He has secured 323 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 4.68, and has 103 headshots at a percentage of 31.89%.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

AS Gaming has competed in 7657 squad games and has 1166 Booyahs, approximating to a win percentage of 15.22%. In these matches, he has 19508 kills with 4723 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot rate of 24.21%.

The internet star has played 2186 duo matches and has outshone his enemies in 301, resulting in a win rate of 13.76%. He has registered 5904 frags and has 1466 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.13 and a headshot percentage of 24.83%.

The YouTuber has played 2426 solo games and has 311 victories, converting to a win ratio of 12.81%. He has eliminated 8591 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.06. He has 4185 headshots, maintaining a rate of 48.71%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 126 squad games and has a win tally of 20, translating to a win rate of 15.87%. With 353 kills and 102 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.33 and a headshot percentage of 28.90%.

Moreover, the content creator has played one solo match and three duo games.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats, while AS Gaming a finer headshot percentage.

In contrast, the latter has the edge in all aspects — K/D ratio, headshot rate, and win rate — in the solo mode.

In the current ranked season, AS Gaming has played only a few solo and duo matches. Hence, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Lastly, in the squad mode, Desi Gamers has the upper hand in K/D ratio and win rate, whereas AS Gaming has a higher headshot percentage.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

