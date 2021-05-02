Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Desi Gamers is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Amit Sharma, who is also known as Amitbhai amongst the community. Presently, the channel boasts a subscriber count of around 9.96 million.

GT King, aka Gaming Tamizhan, is another prominent content creator who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. The Tamil YouTuber has around 2.16 million subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8279 squad matches and has 2258 victories, having a win ratio of 27.27%. He accumulated 21556 kills and has 3969 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58 and a headshot rate of 18.41%.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4374 games and has stood victorious in 749 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 17.12%. In the process, he has 11548 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19 and has 2184 headshots for a percentage of 18.91%.

Desi Gamers also has 3410 solo matches to his name and has 281 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.24%. He has notched 7758 frags, out of which there are 1838 headshots, managing a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 2.48 and 23.69%, respectively.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has competed in 346 squad games in the current ranked season and has 73 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 21.09%. With a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 3.61 and 20.08%, he has 986 kills and 198 headshots.

Meanwhile, he won 16 of the 188 duo matches, approximating a win rate of 8.51%. He killed a total of 566 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.29. The internet star has 128 headshots in them for a rate of 22.61%.

The YouTuber has played 82 solo games and has 13 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 15.85%. He has racked up 323 frags with 103 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.68 and a headshot percentage of 31.89%.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has competed in 17664 squad games and has come out on top on 3509 occasions, converting to a ratio of 19.86%. He has registered 49533 kills, out of which there are 10536 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.50 and headshot rate of 21.27%.

Apart from this, he has played 1737 duo matches and has triumphed in 159 of them, equating to a win percentage of 9.15%. With 3188 frags and 700 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.02 and a headshot percentage of 21.96%.

The content creator has appeared in 661 solo games and has a win tally of 48, making his win rate 7.26%. He has secured 1430 kills and has 277 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.33 and headshot rate of 19.37%.

Ranked stats

GT King has participated in 603 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 74, translating to a win percentage of 12.27%. In these games, he has 1932 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.65 and has 523 headshots for a rate of 27.07%.

Moreover, he has played 29 duo games and has accumulated 86 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.97. In them, he has 22 headshots at a rate of 25.58%.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 3 solo matches as well.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has an edge in K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes in lifetime stats, while Gaming Tamizhan has maintained a finer headshot percentage.

Desi Gamers has the upper hand in all - win rate, K/D ratio, and headshot percentage in solo mode.

Gaming Tamizhan has only played a few solo matches. So their stats cannot be compared. Amitbhai has a greater K/D ratio and win rate in the duo mode. On the other hand, GT King has a superior headshot rate.

Lastly, Gaming Tamizhan has a higher K/D ratio and headshot percentage in squad mode, whereas Amitbhai has a better win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

