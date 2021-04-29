Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more stats compared

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a popular Free Fire content creator. He currently has 9.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers.

Lokesh Gamer is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. At the time of writing, he has a subscriber count of 9.46 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8273 squad matches and has 2257 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 27.28%. He killed 21544 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode. He also has 3964 headshots at a rate of 18.40%.

The YouTuber has won 749 of the 4369 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.14%. With 11538 kills and 2179 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot rate of 18.89%.

Amitbhai has also played 3406 solo matches and has secured 281 victories, making his win rate 8.25%. He racked up 7748 frags and 1831 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.48 and a headshot rate of 23.63%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 340 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 72 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.17%. He has 974 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63 in this mode. He also registered 193 headshots at a rate of 19.82%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 183 ranked matches and has 16 victories to his name, making his win rate 8.74%. He has 556 frags and 123 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33 and a headshot rate of 22.12%.

Amitbhai has also played 78 ranked solo games and has 13 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. He registered 313 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.82 in this mode. He also secured 96 headshots at a rate of 30.67%.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3369 squad matches and has 714 victories to his name, making his win rate 21.19%. With a K/D ratio of 2.35 and a headshot rate of 20.90%, he has 6238 kills and 1304 headshots in these matches.

The content creator has 152 wins in the 1529 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.94%. He has 2583 kills and 539 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot rate of 20.87%.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1285 solo matches and has triumphed in 133 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.35%. He has 2671 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode. He also secured 780 headshots at a rate of 29.20%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 48 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has 143 kills and 28 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.97 and a headshot rate of 19.58%.

The YouTuber has also played 11 ranked duo games and has 3 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 27.27%. He has 27 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.38. He also registered 5 headshots at a rate of 18.52%.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while Lokesh Gamer has a higher headshot percentage.

When it comes to the lifetime solo games, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate and headshot percentage, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has a better headshot percentage, while Lokesh Gamer has a superior K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

