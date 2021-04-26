SK Sabir Boss vs FF Antaryami in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

SK Sabir Boss is one of the biggest Free Fire YouTubers in India. His channel currently has 3.9 million subscribers.

FF Antaryami is another Free Fire content creator from India. He boasts a subscriber count of 2.42 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28846 squad matches and has secured 9236 victories, making his win rate 32.01%. He killed 100926 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.15 in this mode. He also has 15945 headshots at a rate of 15.80%.

The content creator has won 624 of the 3052 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 20.44%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot percentage of 16.68%, he has 8328 frags and 1389 headshots in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1639 solo matches and has triumphed in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. He racked up 3332 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode. He also has 852 headshots at a rate of 25.57%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1252 squad games in the current ranked season and has 345 victories, translating to a win rate of 27.55%. He has 3831 kills in these matches, out of which 880 are headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 4.22 and a headshot rate of 22.97%.

The YouTuber has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has 13 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 28.26%. He has 154 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.67 in this mode. He also has 42 headshots at a rate of 27.27%.

SK Sabir Boss has played 2 ranked solo games and has 12 kills to his name. He has 3 headshots at a rate of 25.00%.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 10653 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2190 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.55%. He killed 29565 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.49 in this mode. He has 8104 headshots at a rate of 27.41%.

The YouTuber has also played 4299 duo games and has 404 Booyahs, making his win rate 9.39%. He has 12193 kills in these matches, out of which 3134 are headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 3.13 and a headshot percentage of 25.70%.

FF Antaryami has played 3800 solo games and has won on 297 occasions, translating to a win rate 7.81%. With 8415 frags and 2843 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot rate of 33.78%.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

FF Antaryami has played 205 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 58 occasions, making his win rate 28.29%. He has 620 kills and 123 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.22 and a headshot percentage of 19.84%.

The content creator has also played 423 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 17 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.01%. He has 1206 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode. He also has 291 headshots at a rate of 24.13%.

FF Antaryami has 2 wins in the 20 ranked solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.00%. He has 60 kills and 16 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33 and a headshot rate of 26.67%.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while FF Antaryami has a higher headshot percentage.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, FF Antaryami has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage, while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate.

The two players' stats In the ranked solo games cannot be compared as SK Sabir Boss has not played enough games. However, in the ranked duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than FF Antaryami.

When it comes to the ranked squad games, both players have the same K/D ratio. However, SK Sabir Boss has a better headshot percentage, while FF Antaryami has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

