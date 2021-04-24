How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on the official redemption site: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire players actively look for redeem codes as they are one of the easiest means to acquire numerous rewards at no cost. These codes are released on the official social media handles by Garena and can only be used in specified regions.

Here is a guide to using the latest redeem codes in Garena Free Fire to obtain various rewards.

How to use the latest Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Latest free fire redeem codes

U8S47JGJH5MG: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

VNY3MQWNKEGU: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

Note: Users in the Europe Server can only use these codes. All other players will face this error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

It is a relatively simple process to collect rewards using redeem codes. Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, they have to head to Free Fire’s rewards redemption site since all the codes can only be used here. The link has been provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: After that, users are supposed to log in via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

This is mandatory because guest users cannot redeem rewards under any circumstances. Hence, they have to bind their accounts to one of the above platforms.

Tap on the 'Ok' button

Step 3: Next, users need to enter the redeem code provided above in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Rewards can be collected from mail section

Step 4: Once the process is complete, rewards will be credited to the account within a day. Items can be collected from the mail section, while currencies will be credited automatically to the wallet.

Redeem codes usually have a specific validity after which they expire and cannot be used by players to collect the rewards.

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

This message will be displayed to those when trying to use the code. There is no way to get around the error except waiting for new codes to be released.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.