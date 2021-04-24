Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber. His YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, currently has 9.82 million subscribers.

OP Vincenzo is also a prominent figure in the Free Fire community. He plays on the Middle East server. At the time of writing, his YouTube channel has 5.88 million subscribers.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8250 squad games and has won on 2255 occasions, making his win rate 27.33%. He racked up 21500 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode. He also has 3951 headshots, with an overall percentage of 18.38%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has won 749 of the 4359 that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.18%. He has 11509 kills and 2170 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot rate of 18.85%.

Amitbhai has also played 3397 solo games and has 280 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.24%. With 7721 kills and 1825 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 2.48 and 23.64%, respectively.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 323 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 70 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.67%. He has 942 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.72. He also has 183 headshots at an overall percentage of 19.43%.

The YouTuber has also played 173 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 16 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.24%. He has 527 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.36 in this mode. He also has 114 headshots, with an overall percentage of 21.63%.

Amitbhai has played 72 ranked solo matches and has won on 12 occasions, making his win rate 16.66%. He has 295 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92. He also registered 93 headshots at a percentage of 31.53%.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 20663 squad games and has 3471 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.79%. He has 73427 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.27in this mode. He also has 20602 headshots, with an overall percentage of 28.06%.

The content creator has 298 wins in the 1717 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 17.35%. He has 5024 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54. He also has 965 headshots, with an overall percentage of 19.21%.

OP Vincenzo has also played 1147 solo games and has 103 wins, translating to a win rate of 8.97%. He has 2866 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode. He has also registered 573 headshots at a rate of 19.99%.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo's ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 375 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 11 Booyahs, making his win rate 2.93%. He has 985 frags in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.71. He also has 633 headshots, with an overall percentage of 64.26%.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked solo games and has a single win to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode. He has registered 17 shots at a rate of 45.95%.

OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

OP Vincenzo has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Amitbhai has a better headshot percentage, while Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio and win rate.

When it comes to the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a better win rate than OP Vincenzo. Meanwhile, OP Vincenzo has a higher K/D ratio and headshot rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as OP Vincenzo has not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate and K/D ratio, while OP Vincenzo has a better headshot percentage.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

