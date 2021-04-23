SWAM's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Joy Sahu, popularly known by his in-game alias SWAM, is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber.

The content creator has 974k subscribers on his channel, with 67 million combined views.

This article takes a look at SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, income, subscribers and numerous other details.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has played 11217 squad games and has triumphed in 1944 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.33%. He has 26026 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

The content creator has 408 victories in 3489 duo matches, making his win rate 11.69%. He accumulated 6986 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.27 in this mode.

SWAM has also played 2479 solo matches and has won on 275 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.09%. With 5745 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

SWAM’sranked stats

SWAM has 96 Booyahs in 405 ranked squad games, making his win rate 23.70%. He has 673 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.18 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 11 ranked duo matches and has three Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.27%. He has 21 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.63.

SWAM has played 21 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure victory. He has 48 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.29 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Dashing Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Earnings

SWAM's YouTube earnings (Image vis Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SWAM's monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $4.2K - $67.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is between $50.9K and $814.1K.

SWAM’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

The first video on Joy Sahu's YouTube channel, SWAM, was uploaded in August 2020. As stated earlier, he has 974k subscribers and more than 67 million combined views on the channel. Out of these, 130k subscribers and 16.96 million views were accumulated in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit SWAM’s channel.

SWAM’s social media handles

To visit SWAM’s Instagram profile, click here

SWAM also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also read: Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, and more