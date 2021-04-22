Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, and more

Bin Zaid is a popular Free Fire content creator in India.

The player, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, runs two successful YouTube channels called BIN ZAID GAMING and BIN ZAID. They have 490k and 24.8k subscribers, respectively.

This article takes a look at Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income and other details.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298.

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 6010 squad games and has triumphed in 2092 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.80%. He registered 18779 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 168 of the 1021 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 16.45%. With 3120 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.66.

Bin Zaid Gaming also has 179 Booyahs in 1092 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 16.39%. He racked up 3120 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.66 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has 43 victories in 370 ranked squad games, making his win rate 11.62%. He has 1121 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The content creator has also played 123 ranked duo matches and has 10 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.13%. He has 375 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.32 in this mode.

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 65 ranked solo matches and has won on 13 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 4.98, he has 259 kills in these matches.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s earnings

Bin Zaid Gaming’s YouTube income(Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Bin Zaid Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings are between $1K and $16.2K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $12.1K to $194K.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on Bin Zaid Gaming’s channel was uploaded back in October 2018. The content creator currently has 490k subscribers and more than 27 million views combined on his channel.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s social media handles

