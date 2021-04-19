Lokesh Gamer vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He has 9.08 million subscribers on YouTube.

M8N is also a well-known Free Fire YouTuber. He has over 6.08 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3351 squad matches and has triumphed in 711 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.21%. He bagged 6179 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 152 victories in 1527 duo games, translating to a win rate of 9.95%. With 2572 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1281 solo matches and has 131 Booyahs, making his win rate 10.22%. He has 2625 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 32 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 9 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.12%. He has 84 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The content creator has also played 10 ranked duo matches and has 3 victories to his name, making his win rate 30%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has 1643 Booyahs in 15600 squad games, making his win rate 10.53%. He racked up 44954 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.22 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3143 duo games and has triumphed in 806 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.64%. He has 12289 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.26.

M8N has played 1328 solo games and has emerged victorious in 228 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.16%. He secured 4406 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.01 in this mode.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

M8N has played 1158 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 33 occasions, translating to a win rate of 2.85%. He has 2387 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

The YouTuber has also played 38 ranked duo matches and has 2 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.06, he has 110 kills in this mode.

M8N has played 14 ranked solo matches and has triumphed on 2 occasions, making his win rate 14.28%. He has 51 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Comparison

M8N has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime solo and duo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, M8N has a better K/D ratio, while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer has not played a game yet.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Gamer has better stats than M8N in the ranked squad matches. When it comes to the ranked duo games, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate, while M8N has a greater K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

