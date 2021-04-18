Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Free Fire's extensive viewership, coupled with the gradual influx of players, has helped content creators flourish on numerous platforms, including YouTube, in the last few years.

Pirotes Gaming is an upcoming YouTuber who boasts 360k subscribers and nearly 35.6 million views combined.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, subscriber count, and various other details.

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has won 2,908 of the 11,624 squad games, which adds to a win percentage of 25.01%. With 36,189 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The YouTuber has participated in 1,371 duo matches and managed to secure 152 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 11.08%. He has eliminated 2566 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Pirotes Gaming has participated in 591 games and has a win tally of 68, maintaining a win rate of 11.50%. He has 1446 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 24 Booyahs in 137 squad matches, approximating a win rate of 17.51%. He has registered 296 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Pirotes Gaming has played 29 duo games but is yet to win a match. He notched 52 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.79.

Besides this, Pirotes Gaming has a single first-place finish in 15 solo games, resulting in a win percentage of 6.67%. He has amassed 21 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Pirotes Gaming's earning

According to Social Blade, Pirotes Gaming's monthly YouTube income is expected to be in the range of $667 - $10.7K. Meanwhile, the estimations of his yearly earnings are $8K - $128K.

His YouTube channel

Pirotes Gaming started his channel in early March 2019 and since then have uploaded close to 300 videos. The player has managed to amass nearly 360k subscribers that places him at 10595th place in India in terms of subscribers.

He has accumulated 13k subscribers and 2.66 million views in the last 30 days.

Social media handles

