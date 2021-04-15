SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The popularity of Free Fire has paved the way for content creators like SK Sabir Boss on various streaming platforms, including YouTube. The player has 3.84 million subscribers and 163 million views combined.

CRJ Vasiyo is undoubtedly one of the most successful Indian Free Fire esports athletes and is a two-time Free Fire India Championship winner. The player also frequently creates content around the fast-paced title on his channel, which boasts close to 318k subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 28659 squad matches and has outplayed his foes in 9197 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 32.09%. He has racked up 100394 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The content creator has featured in 3047 duo matches and has a winning tally of 624, approximating a win ratio of 20.47%. With 8322 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The streamer has played 1634 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 144 occasions, which adds up to a win percentage of 8.81%. He has notched 3315 eliminations and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has 307 Booyahs in 1064 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 307 of them, ensuring a win rate of 28.85%. He has 3306 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.37.

The internet star has won 13 of the 41 ranked duo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 31.70%. He has eliminated 148 foes at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

CRJ Vasiyo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

CRJ Vasiyo has appeared in 18914 squad matches and has come out on top on 4627 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.46%. He has accumulated 61705 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.32.

In duo games, the streamer has won 120 of 1109 games that he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.82%. In the process, he has 2725 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

The esports athlete has also played 1241 solo matches and has 135 victories, making his win rate 10.87%. With 3618 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

The internet star has contented in 238 squad games and has 24 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 10.08%. He has garnered 719 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Apart from this, the broadcaster has played a single duo match and has three kills.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in the lifetime squad and duo games on both fronts. Meanwhile, Vasiyo has the lead in solo games.

Their solo and duo stats cannot be evaluated since both players haven’t played many of these games. Coming to the squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has superior stats.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

