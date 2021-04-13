Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Rishi Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators on YouTube.

The Indian player has millions of followers on his YouTube channel. He garnered 180k subscribers and 29 million views on the channel in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, subscribers and more.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has played 7500 squad matches and has triumphed in 1352 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.02%. With 17202 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.80 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 209 Booyahs in 2327 duo games, making his win rate 8.98%. With 4730 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Rishi Gaming has also played 1855 solo games and has emerged victorious in 88 of them, maintaining a win rate of 4.74%. He has eliminated 2998 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.70 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming’s ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has secured 45 victories in 286 ranked squad matches, making his win rate 15.73%. He has 898 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The content creator has also played 76 ranked duo games and has secured a single win, maintaining a win rate of 1.31%. He has 198 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.64 in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has played 13 ranked solo matches and has won on one occasion. He has 36 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Rishi Gaming's earnings

According to Social Blade, Rishi Gaming's YouTube earnings are in the range of $7.3K - $117.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $88.1K - $1.4M.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube channel

Rishi Gaming started his journey as a YouTuber with Clash of Clans. He switched to Free Fire after the launch of the mobile battle royale game. Since then, he has uploaded 412 videos and has amassed 2.93 million subscribers. His videos have 308 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Rishi Gaming’s social media handles

To visit Rishi Gaming’s Instagram profile, click here.

