SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Battle royale titles, especially on the mobile platform, have gained prominence in the last few years, with Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile leading the fray.

The offering from Garena, in fact, has established an extensive viewership that has paved the way for digital content creation.

SK Sabir Boss and Lokesh Gamer are among the prominent Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with 3.81 million and 8.71 million, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has contested in 28594 squad games and has stood victorious in 9187, ensuring a win rate of 32.12%. With 100209 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.16.

He has taken part in 3047 duo games and has bettered his foes in 624 of them, having a win rate of 20.47%. The YouTuber has 8322 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The internet star has featured in 1634 solo games and has stood victorious on 144 occasions, managing a K/D ratio of 8.81%. He has retained a K/D ratio of 2.22 and has bagged 3315 eliminations.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 999 squad games and has 297 Booyahs, which approximates a win rate of 29.72%. He has eliminated 3121 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.45.

The content creator has won 13 of the 41 ranked matches, translating to a win ratio of 31.70%. He has secured 148 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 3330 squad games and has a win tally of 705 games, resulting in a win rate of 21.17%. In this process, he has racked up 6127 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.33.

He has competed in 1527 duo games and has 152 first-place finishes, converting a win rate of 9.95%. The broadcaster has 2572 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The internet star has 1276 appearances in the solo games and has clinched 131 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.26%. He has notched 2581 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 13 squad matches and has remained unbeaten on three occasions for a win ratio of 23.76%. In these matches, he has secured 32 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator has participated in ten duo matches and has won three of them for a win ratio of 30%. He has 21 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand in the duo and squad matches, while Lokesh Gamer is relatively better in solo games.

Both are yet to participate in the ranked solo matches, so comparing these stats isn't possible. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes.

