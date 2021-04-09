A_S Gaming vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

A_S Gaming and Ajjubhai are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India, boasting massive YouTube subscriber counts of 10.1 million and 22.7 million, respectively.

The two players regularly stream the fast-paced game on their YouTube channels, and their videos have accumulated 975 million and 3.3 billion views, respectively.

This article compares the stats of A_S Gaming and Ajjubhai in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: X-Mania's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

A_S Gaming’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

A_S Gaming has played 7606 squad matches and has triumphed in 1161 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.26%. He racked up 19409 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 301 victories in 2180 duo matches, making his win rate 13.80%. He has 5883 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

A_S Gaming has played 2346 solo games and has won on 295 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.57%. With 8054 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Ranked stats

A_S Gaming’s ranked stats

Advertisement

A_S Gaming has won 15 of the 74 ranked squad matches that he has played, making his win rate 20.27%. He has 250 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked solo game and has 3 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.

A_S Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SWAM: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11163 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2712 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.29%. He has 41740 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The streamer has 310 Booyahs in 1674 duo games, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He has 6505 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo games and has won on 79 occasions, making his win rate 8.71%. He bagged 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 414 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won 88 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.25%. He has 1818 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.58.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 3 of them, making his win rate 42.85%. He has 36 frags at a K/D ratio of 9 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs PK Karan (P.K. Gamers): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over A_S Gaming in the lifetime squad and duo games. Meanwhile, A_S Gaming has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be evaluated since they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than A_S Gaming.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GW Karan: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?