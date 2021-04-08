Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SWAM: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest gaming content creators in India, with Free Fire being his primary focus. He has a massive subscriber count of 22.7 million on YouTube.

Joy Sahu, aka SWAM, is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator with more than 905k subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 11163 squad games and has triumphed in 2712 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.29%. He eliminated 41740 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 310 Booyahs in 1674 duo games, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He has 6505 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has won on 79 occasions, making his win rate 8.71%. With 2300 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 414 squad games and has secured 88 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.25%. He has 1818 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.58.

The content creator has 3 wins in the 7 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 42.85%. He has 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 9 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to win a game or secure a kill.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs PK Karan (P.K. Gamers): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

SWAM has played 1928 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1928 of them, making his win rate 17.39%. With a K/D ratio of 2.82, he racked up 25832 kills in this mode.

The content creator has 407 Booyahs in 3486 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 11.67%. He has 6977 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

SWAM has also played 2476 solo games and has won on 275 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.10%. He registered 5727 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.60 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

SWAM has won 82 of the 268 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 30.59%. He has 490 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 25%. He has 12 kills at a K/D ratio of 2 in this mode.

SWAM has played 18 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 31 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over SWAM in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while SWAM has a higher win rate.

The two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be evaluated since they haven’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, whileSWAM has a superior win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GW Karan: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?