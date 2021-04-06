Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GW Karan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of India’s leading gaming content creators, with Free Fire being his primary focus. He boasts 9.47 million subscribers on YouTube.

Karan Ghosh, aka GW Karan, is a popular Free Fire YouTuber known for his "tips and tricks" videos. He currently has 2.22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8113 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2225 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.42%. He secured 21144 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 744 Booyahs in 4313 duo matches, making his win rate 17.25%. He has 11403 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Amitbhai has also played 3380 solo games and has won on 276 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.16%. He has 7627 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 198 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 43 of them, making his win rate 21.71%. With 609 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.93.

The content creator has also played 131 ranked duo games and has won on 11 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.39%. He has 423 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Amitbhai has won 8 of the 56 ranked solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 201 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.19.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848.

Lifetime stats

GW Karan’s lifetime stats

GW Karan has 2129 Booyahs in 9146 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 23.27%. He secured 24502 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.49 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1828 squad games and has emerged victorious on 341 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.65%. With a K/D ratio of 3.25, he has 4831 kills in these matches.

GW Karan has played 2580 solo games and has triumphed in 269 of them, making his win rate 10.42%. He racked up 6622 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

Ranked stats

GW Karan’s ranked stats

GW Karan has played 104 squad games this ranked season and has triumphed in 36 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.61%. He has 261 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The YouTuber has also played 74 ranked duo matches and has won on 26 occasions, making his win rate 35.13%. He secured 201 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19 in this mode.

GW Karan has played 64 ranked solo games but has only one victory, maintaining a win rate of 1.56%. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.56.

Comparison

Amitbhai has the edge over GW Karan in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad games. Meanwhile, GW Karan has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime solo and duo matches.

In the ranked squad games, GW Karan has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio. However, GW Karan has better overall stats than Amitbhai in the ranked duo games.

When it comes to the ranked solo matches, Amitbhai has the edge over GW Karan.

