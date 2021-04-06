How to get a free Paleolithic bundle and Star General's Backpack in Free Fire using the latest redeem codes (ID server)

While Free Fire offers a wide array of cosmetic items comprising of exquisite bundles and skins, not all of them can be availed for free. Most of the exclusive ones require users to spend diamonds.

Redeem codes are one of the alternatives for obtaining numerous exclusive rewards at no cost. Players can now acquire the Paleolithic bundle and Star General's Backpack via redeem codes.

This article provides players with the latest redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

Getting a free Palaeolithic bundle and Star General's Backpack in Free Fire

Region/Server: Indonesia

FF65HAZ8KG8H - Star General's Backpack

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle

Region/Server: India

Paleolithic Bundle, Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Note: These redeem codes can only be used by players from the specific region/server. Users from outside the specified area cannot use them to collect the rewards and will face the following error: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can use the redeem codes and collect the rewards by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must visit the rewards redemption site of Free Fire. They can use the link provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire account via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Since guest users cannot claim the rewards, they should bind their accounts with the aforementioned platforms.

Step 3: Then, players must enter the code in the text field and tap on the confirm button to claim the rewards.

Step 4: Once it is successful, users will soon receive the rewards, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If players encounter an error stating, "Failed to redeem. Code is Invalid or Redeemed," it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to collect the rewards.

