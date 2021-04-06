Cerol's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Cerol is a prominent figure in the Brazilian Free Fire esports community. He is the co-founder of Fluxo Esports, who were crowned champions of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021.

Cerol is also a popular content creator, with 6.08 million subscribers and over 427 million views combined on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and other details.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol has played 4385 squad matches and has triumphed in 960 of them, making his win rate 21.89%. With 14717 kills to his name, he has retained a K/D ratio of 4.30 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 45 Booyahs in 416 duo games, translating to a win rate of 10.81%. With 1969 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

Cerol has also played 755 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 88 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.65%. He has 3670 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Cerol has 29 victories in 186 ranked squad matches, translating to a win rate of 15.59%. He has 862 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The content creator has also played 150 ranked duo matches and has won on 19 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.66%. He has 927 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.08 in this mode.

Cerol has played 104 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 11 of them, making his win rate 10.57%. He has 688 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

According to Social Blade, Cerol's estimated earnings from YouTube are between $7.8K - $124.7K per month. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $93.5K - $1.5 million.

Cerol’s YouTube channel and rank

Cerol has been creating content for about two-and-a-half years, with the oldest video on his channel posted in September 2018. He currently has 549 videos on his YouTube channel and boasts over 427 million views.

Cerol’s channel is ranked 188th in Brazil when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers. Players can click here to visit the channel.

Cerol’s social media handles

Here are the links to Cerol’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

