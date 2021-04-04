Bilash Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Free Fire has a massive audience and extensive viewership, facilitating digital content creator's growth on various platforms, including different streaming platforms like YouTube.

Bilash Gaming is one of the most popular players in India. The content creator has more than 1.18 million views and is renowned for his incredible gameplay and skills.

This article looks at his earnings, ID, stats, and various other details.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has featured in 17514 squad games and has outperformed his foes in 6403 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 36.55%. With 84736 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.63.

He has featured in 3474 duo matches and has clinched 1147 games, resulting in a win percentage of 33.01%. The YouTuber has 13170 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.66.

Bilash Gaming has won 173 of the 1582 solo matches, approximating a win ratio of 10.93%. He has eliminated 3584 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 524 matches to his name and has a win tally of 256 games which comes down to 48.85%. He has secured 2183 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.15.

Bilash Gaming has 350 Booyahs in 486 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 72.01%. He bagged 2226 kills, leading to a win percentage of 16.37.

He has also played one solo game and has two kills for a K/D ratio of two.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming has been creating content for quite a while now, with the first video on his channel uploaded in July 2019. He currently has over 377 videos and boasts a subscriber count of 1.18 million, out of which 20,000 have come in the past 30 days.

Subscribers on Bilash Gaming

His channel is ranked 2739th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

