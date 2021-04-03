Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Ms Rainbow: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He currently has over 22.5 million subscribers on this primary channel, Total Gaming.

Ms Rainbow is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber who plays in the Middle East region. She currently has 1.27 million subscribers on her channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11139 squad matches and has triumphed in 2707 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.30%. He has 41632 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1674 duo games and has secured 310 victories, making his win rate 18.51%. With 6505 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has 79 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has won 83 of the 388 squad games that he has played in the ongoing ranked season, making his win rate 21.39%. He has 1710 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.61.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has 3 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.00 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Ms Rainbow’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ms Rainbow’s Free Fire ID is 620449826.

Lifetime stats

Ms Rainbow’s lifetime stats

Ms Rainbow has played 1614 squad matches and has won on 270 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.72%. She has 1678 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.25 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has 54 wins in the 681 games that she has played, maintaining a win rate of 7.92%. With a K/D ratio of 1.12, she has 701 frags in these matches.

Ms Rainbow has also played 738 solo matches and has triumphed in 45 of them, making his win rate 6.09%. She has 1326 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.91 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ms Rainbow’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ms Rainbow has played 9 squad games and has 3 victories, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. She has 16 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked solo match and won it, killing 5 enemies. She is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Ms Rainbow in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo, duo and squad modes cannot be compared as Ms Rainbow has not played enough games yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

