Colonel's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

Colonel is a popular Free Fire content creator who plays in the Middle East region. He currently has 2.08 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at Colonel’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats

Colonel has played 10113 squad matches and has won on 1287 occasions, making his win rate 12.72%. He has 25065 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The content creator has also played 1229 duo games and has triumphed in 121 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.84%. In the process, he bagged 2933 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Colonel has 152 wins in the 1630 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.32%. With a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has 3365 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Colonel has played 399 squad games and has secured 13 victories, maintaining a win rate of 3.25%. He has killed 1444 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

Colonel has also played 183 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill. He has not played a game in the ranked duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

(Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Colonel’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.9K - $31K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $25K - $404K.

Colonel’s YouTube channel and rank

Colonel started his YouTube journey over a year ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in January 2020. He has since uploaded 72 videos which have garnered over 99.7 million views combined.

His country rank

Colonel’s channel is ranked 8th in his country when it comes to the number of subscribers. Click here to visit the channel.

Colonel’s social media handles

Colonel has Instagram and Facebook accounts. Here are the links to his profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

